Pakistan save first Test despite Sodhi heroics

KARACHI: On a final day of fluctuating fortunes, Pakistan lived dangerously before saving the first Test against New Zealand here at the National Stadium on Friday.

At one point in time Pakistan were gasping for air at 206-7, which was effectively 32-7, with almost 50 overs still left in the Test. But the pairing of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Waseem Jr took the Pakistanis out of troubled waters to the extent that skipper Babar Azam opted to take a long shot by declaring the innings at 311-8.

New Zealand, facing a target of 138 in the final hour of the game, decided to go for it and must have given the hosts some anxious moments before fading light made sure that the series opener would end in a draw. New Zealand were batting at 61-1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18, when umpires decided it was time to wrap up. Michael Bracewell was the only wicket to fall for three.

Pakistan must have heaved a big sigh of relief after saving the match having lost four Tests in a row one home soil including a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against England recently. Things weren’t easy for the Pakistanis, who were put on the back foot by a rampant Ish Joshi who took career-best figures of 6-86. Joshi, a seasoned spinner playing his first Test in four years, claimed his maiden five-wicket haul including the prized scalp of Babar Azam for just 14.

When he broke through the defences of first innings centurion Agha Salman and then bamboozled the well-set Imam-ul-Haq with a googly within a span of two runs, it seemed that New Zealand would romp to a rare Test triumph on Pakistani soil.

But Saud (55 not out) thwarted the Kiwis with able support from Wasim (73) as the duo added 71 runs for the eighth wicket to take Pakistan to safety. Sodhi improved on his previous best of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years ago.

The 30-year-old turned the match in New Zealand´s favour with three wickets in the second session to leave Pakistan on 249-7 at tea with 35 overs left in the match.

Soon after tea, Sodhi trapped Wasim leg-before, but Mir Hamza (three not out) assisted Shakeel in a ninth-wicket unbroken stand of 34 runs in 50 minutes to further frustrate the visitors.

Shakeel, who hit seven boundaries and a six, built on after fighting knocks from Imam-ul-Haq (96) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (53) in the first two sessions.

In the post-lunch session, Sodhi dismissed Sarfaraz, Agha Salman (six) and Haq in the space of 27 balls for the addition of just 21 runs. Haq and Sarfaraz had added a defiant 85 runs for the fifth wicket and raised hopes of salvaging a draw for the home team before Sodhi struck.

He had Sarfaraz caught behind, bowled Salman, then got Haq stumped to leave Pakistan on 206-7. Haq, who survived lbw referrals off the bowler on 58 and 74, cracked 10 boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had seven hits to the rope.

So incensed was he by his dismissal, Haq smashed a chair with his bat on the way to the dressing room. Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before by spinner Bracewell.

Then Azam -- who scored 161 in Pakistan´s first innings of 438 -- was out the same way to Sodhi for 14. The second Test starts at the same venue on Monday. –with inputs from

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st innings 438

New Zealand 1st innings 612-9 dec

Pakistan 2nd innings

Shafique c (Phillips) b Bracewell 17

Imam st Blundell b Sodhi 96

Masood lbw b Sodhi 10

Ali lbw b Bracewell 4

Azam lbw b Sodhi 14

Ahmed c Blundell b Sodhi 53

Salman b Sodhi 6

Shakeel not out 55

Wasim lbw b Sodhi 43

Hamza not out 3

Extras:(b8, nb2) 10

Total:104 overs 311

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-71, 3-82, 4-100, 5-185, 6-205, 7-206, 8-277

Did not bat: Abrar Ahmed

Bowling: Southee 15-5-39-0, Patel 24-2-89-0, Bracewell 25-5-82-2, Sodhi 37-11-86-6, Wagner 3-0-7-0

New Zealand 2nd innings

Bracewell b Ahmed 3

Conway not out 18

Latham not out 35

Extras: (penalty 5) 5

Total: 7.3 overs 61

Did not bat: K. Williamson, H. Nicholls, D. Mitchell, T. Blundell, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Fall of wickets: 1-4

Bowling: Ahmed 3-0-23-1, Salman 2-0-14-0, Wasim 1.3-0-15-0, Hamza 1-0-4-0

Match Result: Drawn

Man of the match: Kane Williamson

Umpires: Alex Wharf, Aleem Dar