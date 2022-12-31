Debt spiral engulfs Turkish voters ahead of polls

ANKARA: The growing pile of debt notices covering the Ankara district mayor’s desk hint at the scale of the economic crisis facing Turkish voters months before crucial presidential polls.

The warnings and court summonses end up being forwarded to Ali Golpinar -- the “muhtar” of one of the Turkish capital´s working-class suburbs -- when they cannot be delivered to the debtor´s stated address.

Golpinar says the number of them he gets daily has doubled to about 40 in the past two years. That generally reflects what has happened to Turkey’s consumer prices over the same span.

The official inflation rate hit 85 percent in the past year alone. “And these are only the undelivered letters,” Golpinar said from behind his messy desk. “Imagine how many there are in all. People can no longer pay their debts.”

Turkish media say the total number of debt recovery cases rose by about 1.5 million in a year and exceeded 24 million at the height of the crisis in August. The main banking regulator says the value of unpaid individual loans in the nation of 85 million people rose from 17 billion to 29 billion liras ($1.6 billion) between March and September.

Turkey’s most recent economic problems started when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- a lifelong foe of high interest rates -- pushed the central bank to start fighting persistent inflation by lowering borrowing costs in September 2021.

The policy contradicted conventional economics and turned Turkey into a no-go zone for foreign investors. A resulting currency crisis wiped out savings and forced Erdogan to launch an expensive social support system that tried to preserve living standards -- and his own ratings before elections due by June. His government has trippled the minIum wage in the past year and raised state salaries and pensions.

But soaring rents -- up 163 percent in the past year in Ankara -- and household expenses have forced many to revive the ancient tradition of buying on credit at friendly neighbourhood shops.