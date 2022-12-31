 
Saturday December 31, 2022
‘Three Egyptian cops killed in attack in Suez Canal city’

By AFP
December 31, 2022

CAIRO: Three Egyptian policemen were killed and four other people, including a police officer, wounded in an attack in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, security and medical sources said Friday.Two cars approached a checkpoint in a residential neighbourhood of the city and two armed assailants opened fire at the policemen, the security source said.

