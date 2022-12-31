10 Syrian oil workers killed

BEIRUT: An attack in eastern Syria killed 10 oil field workers, state news agency SANA reported on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists.
In addition to the nearly dozen dead, “two others have been wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers from al-Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor” province, SANA reported. A British-based war monitor said “cells of the Islamic State group” carried out the assault near the oil field.
VIENTIANE: Laotian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted into office a new prime minister after the country’s former leader...
GENEVA: Switzerland said on Friday it was not planning to tighten entry restrictions on travellers from China despite...
ANKARA: The growing pile of debt notices covering the Ankara district mayor’s desk hint at the scale of the...
POIPET, Cambodia: Rescuers finished searching the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and casino complex Friday after...
MOSUL: Married for over a decade, Alia Abdel-Razak is one of a million Iraqis deprived of crucial civil status...
BRASÃLIA: Brazil´s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, bid followers...
