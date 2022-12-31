Airline strike grounds dozens of flights in Belgium

BRUSSELS: Belgian-based Ryanair cabin crews on Friday launched a three-day strike over the New Year holiday, grounding dozens of flights and hitting thousands of passengers.
The industrial action comes as the cost of living crisis spurs growing labour strife across Europe that has disrupted the festive period. Charleroi airport CEO Philippe Verdonck told AFP 48 outgoing and incoming Ryanair flights had been cancelled on Friday, with the action set to halt 30 percent of the airlines´ flights through its Belgium hub.
