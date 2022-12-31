Dialysis unit inaugurated in Mansehra hospital

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the first dialysis unit of the district at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

“This government has fulfilled one of the longstanding demands of the people of the upper parts of Hazara Division and inaugurated the first dialysis unit at the only tertiary healthcare facility here,” PTI district president Taimur Saleem Swati told a gathering after inaugurating the facility here.

King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ahmad Faisal and Taimur Saleem Swati inaugurated the dialysis unit on behalf of the Chief Minister’s advisor on Interior Babar Saleem Swati, who couldn’t show up on the occasion because of his official engagement.

Dr Faisal said that Rs100 million in development projects were being launched to provide better healthcare services to patients taken here from across Hazara.

“We have enhanced the bedding capacity of this health facility and established intensive and cardiac care units,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Kamal Saleem Swati said that an inclinator plant was also being installed for the safe disposal of the hospital’s waste.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sanctioned an amount of over Rs700 million for the high-tech surgical and medical machines and equipment for this health facility,” he maintained.