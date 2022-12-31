Heavy snowfall blocks roads in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara division on Friday received heavy snowfall, blocking the main arteries to traffic.

The snowfall, which started in the early hours, continued intermittently the entire day, turning the weather cold.

The tourist resort of Shogran, Kaghan valley, Siran valley and high mountainous parts of Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas received the heavy snowfall of the ongoing winter season.

The main artery, which links the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road with the Shogran tourist resort, remained blocked for over two hours and only four-wheelers could reach their respective destinations.