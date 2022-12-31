Crackdown on outlaws in Torghar launched

MANSEHRA: The Torghar police on Friday launched a crackdown against outlaws in the district.
“We have to carry out the investigation of cases in modern ways so that none of the criminals could escape justice,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Ijaz Khan told a meeting attended by the staff and officers of the investigation department in Judbah.
He said that a crackdown was being launched on the order of the Deputy Inspector General of police Hazara range against the outlaws wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder and heinous crimes.
Ag APPLAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to grant status of district to Jampur.He...
PESHAWAR: An agreement has been reached between Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization and Hydro Power Training...
MINGORA: A senior official here on Friday said that special teams of the police had been deployed at various parts of...
TIMERGARA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and provincial president of the Pakistan...
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the first dialysis unit of the district at King...
PESHAWAR: Prominent religious scholars and prayer leaders in their Friday sermons condemned malicious propaganda by...
Comments