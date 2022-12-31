210 BS graduates receive degrees at UoP convocation

PESHAWAR: A total of 210 graduates received degrees in various disciplines at the third convocation for BS degree programme at the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion, while vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Mohammad Idrees, was the guest of honour. Some 27 graduates were given away medals for their excellent performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that he was trying to arrange a visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the University of Peshawar so that the problems faced by all the educational institutions could be solved and the students could move forward in their studies without any hindrance. He said one has to go through continuous struggle in order to achieve success in life.

“The young generation should use their experiences to achieve the goal with broad thinking and excellent vision as well as modesty and purity of character,” he maintained.

He said that the way the University of Peshawar provided education and training to the architects of the nation despite the financial difficulties was worthy of praise.

The governor got emotional seeing the happiness of the parents with tears in their eyes. He congratulated the graduating students, parents and faculty members. He said that despite financial difficulties, University of Peshawar had brightened the name of the country not only at national but also at international level by providing quality education and training to the talented students.

Expressing happiness over the high number of successful students in the convocation, said that women were the most important part of the country, comprising more than 52 percent of the population.

He said the graduates had now entered practical life so they should adopt decency, morals, truth and piety to advance towards their goal.

“Your parents enabled you to complete your studies under the most difficult conditions and now it is your responsibility to fulfill their expectations. Adopt such a role that instead of being a burden on someone, you can become successful members of the society and become a source of solving the problems of others,” he advised.

Addressing the convocation, Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Idrees thanked the governor for his presence and presented a detailed report about the university and its staff.

He also mentioned the financial difficulties and other problems faced by the university.