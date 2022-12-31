Launch of J-7 Group’s project

Islamabad:Chairman J-Seven Group Maqbool Hussain and CEO J-Seven Group Yasin Mehsud held a press conference here.

The J-Seven Group has brought the best mega project ‘Emporium Mall’ for the citizens of the twin cities. Keeping in the universal standards in mind, in this project there are excellent business opportunities for national and international brands, says a press release.During the press conference, Chairman Maqbool Hussain said, “We have given a wonderful project of international standards, ‘Emporium Mall’ is a one-of-its-kind projects in Zone-2 of the city, offering a golden business opportunity for entrepreneurs. The group has already completed numerous projects and has always played a role in providing business opportunities to the citizens of the twin cities.

The Chairman further said. It is time for the government to support all the stakeholders related to the real estate business so that the country can run on the path of development and prosperity. * * *