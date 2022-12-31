Iesco issues two-hour loadshedding schedule

Islamabad:The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has issued two-hour loadshedding schedule in all areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Azad Kashmir, Murree, Attock, Pindigheb, Kotli Sattiyan and several other circles.

The consumers were already facing 6 to 8-hours power outages in guise of maintenance work for over a month. The Iesco (Technical Department) In-Charge Muhammad Tanvir Kiani told ‘The News’ that we have issued two-hours loadshedding schedule in all areas. Initially, loadshedding schedule will be for an indefinite period till further direction, he said. He also said, “In the light of present circumstances we have started loadshedding in all areas due to shortage of electricity.”