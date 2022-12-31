ICT police launch annual performance report

Islamabad:he Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Friday issued the Annual Performance Report of Operations Division, according to which it detained 19,716 culprits involved in different criminal activities including dacoity, murder and other heinous crime and recovered looted valuables, cash, weapons and narcotics, a police spokesman said.

Islamabad Capital Police (Operations Division) have arrested a total of 19,716 culprits involved in heinous and other crimes including the elimination of notorious criminal Bilal Sabit and his gang who was a symbol of terror in the federal capital as well as in the other provinces. The accused and his gang were wanted in more than 500 murders, attempted murders, domestic robberies and other heinous crimes.

According to the report, the operation division police arrested 1450 accused including 656 members of 234 gangs involved in dacoity/robbery and recovered worth Rs219 million from their possession including 34 vehicles, 73 motorcycles.

Likewise, 1610 culprits including 437 members of 167 gangs involved in theft and street crimes were arrested with recovery of Rs298.94 million from their possession. Similarly, the police teams also registered 1,016 cases against vehicle and bike lifters and arrested 814 accused including 276 members of 113 gangs and recovered 281 vehicles and 646 bikes worth Rs402.2 million from their possession. Police teams also arrested 172 accused and recovered 165 tempered vehicles and 09 bikes worth Rs459.8 million from their possession.

Moreover, the capital police also traced 43 blind murder cases and arrested 78 accused involved in it. Furthermore, the Islamabad capital police registered 1,158 cases against drug peddlers and arrested 1,209 accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 652.9 Kg hashish, 333.6 kg heroin, 11.5 kg Ice, 85 gram cocaine, 5.16 kg opium and 12,316 liquor bottles from their possession.

During action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, the police teams registered 1,487 cases against 1,541 accused and recovered 103 kalashnikov/rifles, 48 carbines, 1,283 pistols/ revolvers, 97 daggers and 12,881 rounds from their possession.

Islamabad capital police expedited stern legal action against illegal ‘sheesha’ and hookah centres and arrested 630 accused by registering 156 cases. Police teams also arrested 144 accused involved in gambling and recovered cash Rs1.6 million from their possession.

As many as 148 search operations were conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens in which 630 accused were also arrested.