100 constables promoted

Islamabad:Over 100 officials of the Islamabad police have been promoted to next ranks after the recommendation of promotion by the Departmental Promotion Committed (DPC), a police spokesman said Friday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that welfare of the police force is among the top priorities and each member of the force is a hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds.

He said this while congratulating the newly promoted officials from constable rank to head constable. IGP Islamabad had ordered the Capital Police Officer (Headquarters), the chairman of the Departmental Promotion Committee to call the meeting and fill vacant posts of different ranks as soon as possible.

Following the orders, DPCs were held in which the members of the committee checked the record of the officials thoroughly and recommended 100 officers for promotion to their next ranks. On recommendations of DPC, notification for promotion of 100 constables to the posts of head constables has been issued.

The Islamabad Capital Police chief congratulated all the officers and said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection of the lives and property of citizens.