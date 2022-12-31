234 Rescuers complete training

LAHORE:The passing out of 234 Rescuers including 197 from Punjab and 37 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was held at the Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122) here on Friday. This batch also includes 28 female rescuers including 25 from Punjab and three from KP.

The Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer took oath from 234 passing out Emergency Services personnel and congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training and becoming part of this life-saving Emergency Service. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Addressing the passing out ceremony, Chairman NDMA Inam Haider Malik said that Rescue 1122 always provided help whenever citizens faced any trouble, whether there was a corona, flood or any other disaster. He asserted that Rescue 1122 is a trained organisation. The trained instructors of Rescue Services are not only providing training to rescuers but also to other organisations and particularly to the other provinces for establishing emergency services. The Chairman NDMA expressed that Rescue 1122 has been selected for Chairing INSARAG in the year 2024.

On this occasion, the Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122 had rescued over 11.9 million victims of emergencies since its inception in Oct 2004, the Fire Rescue Service also responded to over two lakh fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs595bn with professional firefighting on modern lines. Earlier, the passed out cadets demonstrated their professional skills of emergency management of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search & rescue, rescue from confined space and rescue from height. In the end, the best performing cadets of the course in each category were presented shields.