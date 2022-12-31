PITB to develop IT capacity in GB

LAHORE:Department of Education and Special Education, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) for deployment of Online Student Information System across Gilgit Baltistan (GB) in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Friday.

The DoU was signed to enhance the IT capacity of the client department by improving data collection processes and usage of real-time reports and dashboards for effective and informed decision making.

As per DoU, PITB will develop and deploy the Student Information System; Self-Reporting Attendance Module for Students, Teachers & Staff; e-License for Private Schools; Admin Panel for registration of schools and Electronic Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) across Gilgit Baltistan.

Punjab IT Minister Dr Arslan Khalid chaired the ceremony. GB Department of Education & Special Education Secretary Rana Saleem Afzal, were also present on the occasion. Rana Saleem Afzal and PITB DG IT Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi signed the DoU on behalf of their respective organisations. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Additional DG Waseem Bhatti, Joint Director Sajjad Qureshi and GB DG Education Majeed Khan were also present.