CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.

Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi. Titled ‘Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Gardens at Rest

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled ‘Gardens at Rest’, the show will run at the gallery until January 5. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Farsh-e-Zareen

The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition of a unique collection of traditional and contemporary handwoven, woollen carpets by Jaffar Khalid. Titled ‘Farsh-e-Zareen’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Let There Be Night

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Arifeen, Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Khadijah Rehman, Khadija S Akhtar, Mohsin Shafi and Noreen Ali. Titled ‘Let There Be Night’, the show will run at the gallery until today (December 31). Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.