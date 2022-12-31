CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi. Titled ‘Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Gardens at Rest
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled ‘Gardens at Rest’, the show will run at the gallery until January 5. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Farsh-e-Zareen
The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition of a unique collection of traditional and contemporary handwoven, woollen carpets by Jaffar Khalid. Titled ‘Farsh-e-Zareen’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Let There Be Night
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Amber Arifeen, Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Khadijah Rehman, Khadija S Akhtar, Mohsin Shafi and Noreen Ali. Titled ‘Let There Be Night’, the show will run at the gallery until today (December 31). Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
A man belonging to a minority community was shot dead in Lyari’s Taiser Town on Tuesday. The Surjani Town police...
A couple and their two children suffered burn injuries in a fire caused by a gas explosion in their house in Manzoor...
German Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz met Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon at his office on Friday, and the...
In a major move of a government partnership with health professionals, the Sindh administration on Friday announced it...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has termed the Sindh governor’s efforts for unifying various...
The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the chief secretary and the local government secretary to file a comprehensive...
Comments