Man shot dead in Surjani

A man belonging to a minority community was shot dead in Lyari’s Taiser Town on Tuesday. The Surjani Town police said two men riding a motorcycle shot and killed the victim and escaped.

Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 40-year-old Amir Masih, son of Khalid Masih.

The police found two empty shells of a pistol used in the shooting. The police suspected that the incident might have been occurred over a personal enmity. A case has been registered against unknown suspects and an investigation is underway.

Boy commits suicide

A teenage Hindu boy allegedly ended his life at a house in the Mauripur area. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the house located near Bilal Masjid within the jurisdiction of the Mauripur police station and transported the body of 17-year-old Mahesh, son of Lalji, to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

According to SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai, the teenager hanged himself from a ceiling fan, while it is yet to be ascertained why he committed suicide.