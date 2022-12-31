Couple, two kids suffer burns in fire due to gas explosion

A couple and their two children suffered burn injuries in a fire caused by a gas explosion in their house in Manzoor Colony on Friday.

On receiving calls, fire tenders, Mehmoodabad police and rescue workers reached the property. They put out the blaze and transported the casualties to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital.

Three of the injured persons have been identified as 40-year-old Faraz Ali, his 35-year-old wife Saba and their 12-year-old daughter Ayan Ali. Police said the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, but apparently the fire broke out after gas accumulation caused a blast in the house. They said the two-room house was badly damaged in the blaze.