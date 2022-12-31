Happy New Year

This letter refers to the article ‘Goodbye, 2022’ (December 30, 2022) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The article summarizes the major events of the current year and hopes that 2023 will bring “peace, prosperity and stability to Pakistan”. I find it hard to share this optimistic sentiment.

The crises we are currently facing show no sign of abating and are going to carry on into the next year. Some of them, like our economic crisis, will be further aggravated. 2023 is shaping up to be just as tough and perilous as 2022.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah