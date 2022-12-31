Happy New Year

This letter refers to the article ‘Goodbye, 2022’ (December 30, 2022) by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The article summarizes the major events of the current year and hopes that 2023 will bring “peace, prosperity and stability to Pakistan”. I find it hard to share this optimistic sentiment.
The crises we are currently facing show no sign of abating and are going to carry on into the next year. Some of them, like our economic crisis, will be further aggravated. 2023 is shaping up to be just as tough and perilous as 2022.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Pakistan is facing a multitude of crises. The country is on a fast-track to energy and food insecurity, economic...
This refers to the news story ‘Country to repay around $8.3bn in next three months’ . The SBP reserves have...
This letter refers to the news story ‘All MQM factions agree to unite, says Tessori’ . With the PPP showing little...
Most of Pakistan does not have natural gas connectivity. Pakistanis in these regions use expensive and heavy LPG...
Recently, some housing societies have decided to raise their membership and transfer fees for the upcoming year. The...
According to reports, there is talk among the ruling elite of installing a technocratic government for two years or so...
Comments