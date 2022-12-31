Cliff’s edge

Pakistan is facing a multitude of crises. The country is on a fast-track to energy and food insecurity, economic default and widespread instability. The economic problems are the most pressing. The current state of our finances is, arguably, more precarious than ever before.
The current economic crisis is an indictment of the way the country has been run over the past two to three decades. Though there have been new faces at the helm during this time, the results have been the same. We need to reform our system of governance from the bottom up if we are to avoid falling into ruin.
Makhdoom Kareem
Karachi
