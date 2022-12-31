This refers to the news story ‘Country to repay around $8.3bn in next three months’ (December 29, 2022). The SBP reserves have dwindled to alarming levels. The Ministry of Finance remains tight-lipped as to how the said debt servicing obligation will be discharged while the finance minister, Ishaq Dar, boasts that the country will not default on his watch.
The IMF programme is currently stalled and there are no signs of its immediate revival. The government must bring back Miftah Ismail. The former finance minister has had a good rapport with the IMF team and was instrumental in reviving the IMF programme that got stalled under the PTI government. Ishaq Dar’s imprudent policies have only put the nation closer to default.
Shaista Anwar Kirmani
Karachi
This letter refers to the article ‘Goodbye, 2022’ by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The article summarizes the major...
Pakistan is facing a multitude of crises. The country is on a fast-track to energy and food insecurity, economic...
This letter refers to the news story ‘All MQM factions agree to unite, says Tessori’ . With the PPP showing little...
Most of Pakistan does not have natural gas connectivity. Pakistanis in these regions use expensive and heavy LPG...
Recently, some housing societies have decided to raise their membership and transfer fees for the upcoming year. The...
According to reports, there is talk among the ruling elite of installing a technocratic government for two years or so...
