This refers to the news story ‘Country to repay around $8.3bn in next three months’ (December 29, 2022). The SBP reserves have dwindled to alarming levels. The Ministry of Finance remains tight-lipped as to how the said debt servicing obligation will be discharged while the finance minister, Ishaq Dar, boasts that the country will not default on his watch.

The IMF programme is currently stalled and there are no signs of its immediate revival. The government must bring back Miftah Ismail. The former finance minister has had a good rapport with the IMF team and was instrumental in reviving the IMF programme that got stalled under the PTI government. Ishaq Dar’s imprudent policies have only put the nation closer to default.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi