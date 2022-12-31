‘Muttahida’ again

This letter refers to the news story ‘All MQM factions agree to unite, says Tessori’ (December 30, 2022). With the PPP showing little interest in the development of urban Sindh, or even of rural Sindh for that matter, the PML-N being much the same and even the PTI proving no different, the unification of various factions of the urban Sindh-based political party MQM is good news.
The possibility of PSP joining the group makes it sound even better as this will create a strong voice to safeguard and promote the interests of the much-neglected urban Sindh. Hopefully, like Mustafa Kamal’s PSP, the enlarged MQM will embrace people of all ethnicities.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
