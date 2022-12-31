 
Punish the predators

December 31, 2022

Recurring incidents of child rape and murder prove that the government and other concerned authorities have failed to deter the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. In many cases the perpetrators go unpunished or are given light sentences.

We need to take a more aggressive approach towards such criminals or our children will never be safe.

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui

Sukkur

