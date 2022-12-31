Although electricity usage goes down during the winter, loadshedding has gone up in most cities and the bills are as high as ever. Despite the addition of several megawatts to the national grid in the form of new energy projects, we still have an energy shortfall. The energy crisis demands the government’s undivided attention. Not only are households suffering but the development of our industrial sector is being hampered. Who will invest in factories that are shut half the time due to a lack of power? How will we grow our export base? We cannot import our way out of the problem as that will bankrupt us. Energy self-sufficiency is the need of the hour.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad