Although electricity usage goes down during the winter, loadshedding has gone up in most cities and the bills are as high as ever. Despite the addition of several megawatts to the national grid in the form of new energy projects, we still have an energy shortfall. The energy crisis demands the government’s undivided attention. Not only are households suffering but the development of our industrial sector is being hampered. Who will invest in factories that are shut half the time due to a lack of power? How will we grow our export base? We cannot import our way out of the problem as that will bankrupt us. Energy self-sufficiency is the need of the hour.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This letter refers to the article ‘Goodbye, 2022’ by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. The article summarizes the major...
Pakistan is facing a multitude of crises. The country is on a fast-track to energy and food insecurity, economic...
This refers to the news story ‘Country to repay around $8.3bn in next three months’ . The SBP reserves have...
This letter refers to the news story ‘All MQM factions agree to unite, says Tessori’ . With the PPP showing little...
Most of Pakistan does not have natural gas connectivity. Pakistanis in these regions use expensive and heavy LPG...
Recently, some housing societies have decided to raise their membership and transfer fees for the upcoming year. The...
Comments