Recalling 2022

As the last day of 2022 dawns, we look back at a year that seemed riddled with crises. Although 2022 had brought some hope that finally the Covid-19 pandemic would be over, by the end of the year, the virus is still around with newer variants threatening the world. For Pakistan, the year has been marked by devastating climate change impacts, a cynical and selfish political realm, and the threat of terrorism returning. Devastating superfloods in the country wreaked havoc in dozens of districts in all provinces, especially in Sindh. With millions of people displaced and infrastructure destroyed, the floods added to the miseries of the affected people who were already malnourished and teetering on the brink of survival. The international community was slow in its flood response and by December only a fraction of financial aid commitments had been fulfilled. As 2023 starts, the most significant challenge would be to rehabilitate the flood-displaced people amidst stagnant waters still standing in many districts. Both federal and provincial governments need to better prioritize their tasks; restoring livelihood opportunities must be a primary responsibility, for which political stability is necessary.

Unfortunately, the one thing missing throughout 2022 for Pakistan has been even a hint of political stability, the country witnessing unrelenting power wrangling among and within political and non-political forces alike. This year began with Imran Khan as prime minister, ended with Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister, and in the middle has seen an unprecedented removal of a sitting government through the constitutional path of a vote of no-confidence, and a burn-it-all-to-the-ground Imran Khan posing a much bigger populist challenge than may have been expected. This, along with the musical chairs played out in Punjab and the obsessive chatter about the nomination of a new army chief, pretty much made 2022 a lesson in political chaos. The majority view among political observers at the moment is that even in 2023 Imran will not be able to get what he wants: early elections. He has lost his blue-eyed boy status; the foreign conspiracy narrative has dwindled; the provincial assemblies dissolution didn't go very well; even the PTI’s decision to resign en masse from the National Assembly didn’t have the impact he wanted. The PTI will eventually have to go back to parliament and if they don’t, even the pressure on the streets will be hard to keep up. There are already rumours of either the government getting a one-year extension or a long-term caretaker setup. Both will not go in favour of Khan, the latter even an affront to democracy. And yet in all this is another reality this year threw up: Imran Khan has enough populist potency to garner his own -- unselected -- place on the political stage. For now, the only political hope from 2023 is some sort of stability.

As we detailed in our economic roundup editorial, the year started and ended on fears of default. This uncertainty followed Pakistan through the year, with minor quibbling over who would be better suited to fix a broken economy (hint: without serious reforms, no one can claim to have a magic fix for this sinking economy). The rupee's fall has been consistent, the inflation has been relentless, and the people are tired. In short, 2022 has been an increasingly rocky ride for the country's economic outlook. Not helping is the renewed terror threat. With the Afghan Taliban taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, and the foreign troop withdrawal from the country, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) started acting up on Pakistani soil. This year has seen a series of terrorist attacks in the country, targeting security personnel, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Fata but also having reached the federal capital. The new army chief has vowed to crack down on terrorism, regardless of any distinction. That is good news. One hopes both the military and civilian leadership agree on this: no 'good and bad' Taliban binary; an effort to stem terror right away before it gets any worse; and talks with the TTP only on terms that uphold the state's writ.

The country saw the usual unabated human rights violations this year too, both from the state as well as from individuals in the form of crime that is rising, domestic violence, sexual violence and abuse, as well as state apathy leading to incidents such as the tragedy in January this year of tourists literally dying in the cold in Murree. The floods have led to fears of food insecurity, something that is sure to spill over into 2023 as well. Overall, the human condition has not been helped by the state, the government(s), and our political representatives -- and it seems unlikely that this is due to change any time soon.

Not all has been bleak though. There have been small, isolated, but determined civil rights and civic rights inititiaves across the country, mostly spearheaded by younger citizens. There has also been an unexpected boost for Pakistan's creative industry, with The Legend of Maula Jutt making waves internationally and domestically. In what should be a moment of pride for the country, Joyland, the highly acclaimed but controversial-at-home feature film has been shortlisted for the International Feature Oscar. Not only that, 'As Far As They Can Run', a documentary that not only features a Pakistani subject but also has Pakistani producers and a Pakistani crew and is shot in Pakistan has also been shortlisted for the Oscars in the Documentary Short Film category. Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab made history by winning a Grammy; Pakistani singer Ali Sethi was named in The Time’s Top 100 list; and Pakistan's female music artists graced Times Square billboards through Spotify's EQUAL initiative. But the year was also a time when others played their last tune, singer Nayyara Noor bowing out and leaving behind only memories of her distinctive voice. While the future is yet to be lived, we walk into 2023 with the hope that every new year brings: an equitable, tolerant, less toxic Pakistan that debates issues other than default, conspiracy and terror.