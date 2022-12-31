Indian rupee falls 10pc in 2022

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing Asian currencies with a fall of 10.14 percent, its biggest annual decline since 2013, as the dollar rocketed on the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy stance to tame inflation.

The rupee finished the year at 82.72 to the U.S. currency, down from 74.33 at the end of 2021, while the dollar index was headed for its biggest yearly gain since 2015.

The only other Asian currency to fall more than the rupee was the Japanese yen which was set to close 2022 down over 12 percent against the dollar.

The rupee was also a victim of a rally in oil prices sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed India's current account deficit to a record high in the September quarter in absolute terms.