Ghani urges NJHP repair on time

LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) on Friday, where he asked the project management to complete remedial works in the Tail Race Tunnel timely, a statement said.

Electricity generation from NJHP was suspended in July 2022 on a blockage at one location of the tunnel, out of the project’s tunneling system that is about 68 kilometers long.

WAPDA started remedial works by awarding contract to a Chinese construction firm in August 2022, which is expected to be completed in early months of 2023.

The chief executive officer of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company and representatives of the contractors of remedial works and consultants were also present on the occasion.

The WAPDA chairman emphasised upon the project management to complete remedial works in accordance with the schedule. He further directed that recommendations made by an international panel of experts be also adhered to in carrying out the remedial works.

The 969-megawatts hydropower project started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to suspension of electricity generation in July 2022, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.