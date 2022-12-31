Gold hits new high of Rs184,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Friday to another all-time high price in the country.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs184,100 per tola in the local market. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs157,836.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,818 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs20 to Rs2,070 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.16 to Rs1,774.70.
Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with the gold prices in Dubai’s gold market.
