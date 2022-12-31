Stocks close up on $3bn financial support optimism

Stocks continued positive trend on Friday as investors kept their hopes up on Finance Ministry optimism for $3 billion in financial support from friendly countries, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index jumped up 1.69 percent or 673.09 points to close at 40,420.45 points against 39,747.36 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,420.45 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,683.74 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher in the year-end rally at PSX amid bull run in global equities and Ministry of Finance assurance over ongoing virtual Pak-IMF bailout talks as well as an expected $3 billion support from Saudi and China to avoid default.

FM directives to resolve Rs1.5 trillion gas circular debt crises for economic growth and sustainability played a catalyst role in bullish activity at the year-end close session.

KSE-30 index also increased by 218.81 points or 1.50 percent to close at 14,836.41 points compared with 14,617.60 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 57 million shares to stand at 284.512 million shares from 227.788 million shares. Value rose to Rs7.960 billion from Rs7.037 billion previously. Market capital expanded to Rs6.500 trillion from Rs6.382 trillion. Out of 329 companies active in the session, 211 closed in green, 105 in red and 13 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said stocks were largely traded in a positive zone during the trading session to close at 40,294 points (up 1.38 percent).

A major contribution to the index came from Pakistan Petroleum, HBL, Pakistan Services, Oil and Gas Development Company, and MCB, as they cumulatively contributed 315 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, up Rs605.35 to close at Rs9,100/share, followed by Pak Services, up Rs116.23 to close at Rs1,666.21/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Premium Tex, down Rs41.05 to end at Rs516/share, followed by Thal Ind Corp, down Rs20.50 to end at Rs263/share.

According to Topline Securities, the index declined by 4.6 percent during the outgoing month. “This decline in market can be attributed to a number of factors: increase in benchmark interest rate by SBP by 100 basis points to 16 percent, delay in IMF programme as Pakistan authorities continue to negotiate with the global lender and dwindling foreign reserves,” it reported.

Apart from this high inflationary environment, where investors expect SBP to further increase in the policy rate by at least 100 basis points in the next monetary policy on January 23, upcoming international debt repayments amid low reserves also weighed down on investor sentiment, it said.

K-Electric Ltd remained the volume leader with 69.807 million shares. Its scrip increased by 21 paisas to stand at Rs2.70/share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 11.900 million shares that closed higher by Rs4.75 to Rs68.14/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Pak Elektron, Oil and Gas Development Company, Pak Int Bulk, Cnergyico, Maple Leaf, Waves Corp, and Bank of Punjab.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 140.798 million from 144.047 million shares previously.