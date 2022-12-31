Little respite for rupee in coming year

Representational image of Pakistani rupee. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Battered Pakistani rupee would not recover most of its losses in 2023, thanks to expanding external funding gap, high debt repayments, and political instability, analysts said on Friday.

Being the second worst-performing currency amongst its Asian peers, the rupee declined 22 percent in 2022.

Given the worsening external finances, many analysts do not expect the local unit to improve in the coming year. The rupee was at 226.43 per dollar on Friday.

“The rupee remained under severe pressure during 2022 mainly due to a strengthening USD and domestic political and economic uncertainty. Pakistan’s external outlook also deteriorated significantly putting pressure on the rupee,” said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities.

“We expect PKR/USD to hit at least the 250 mark by June 2023 and 265 by June 2024. Fragile external position and domestic instability will continue to maintain pressure on the rupee. If there is further delay in the resumption of the IMF programme things could get even worse,” Mustansir added.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have fallen to $5.8 billion—hardly enough to cover a month’s imports.

Both debt payments and imports are threatened by a drop in these foreign exchange reserves. The government is anticipated to make debt repayments of over $1 billion to two international commercial banks early next month, thus the low levels have raised a warning signal. Since September, the IMF's lending programme has been on hold. In the absence of IMF protection, China and Saudi Arabia have so far refrained from giving money to Pakistan.

The government has, according to finance minister Ishaq Dar, committed to completing the IMF programme. According to Dar, there is no chance of a default because the government has managed to arrange the $31-32 billion required for FY2023.

“Rupee depreciation is likely as there are not enough reserves to support the rupee at this level. Moreover, inflation continues to be higher than in many countries, which would require currency depreciation. 15-20 percent depreciation cannot be ruled out in 2023. This could go further higher in a worst-case scenario of default,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

A commitment to maintaining a market-determined exchange rate is expressly stated in the IMF programme as a means of reducing external imbalances and eventually building up reserves. Administrative steps have been taken by the authorities, including restrictions on the opening of letters of credit, a ban on the importation of specific goods, limits on dollar repatriations, etc. Although this has helped maintain some degree of stability in the official currency rate, it has regrettably had the opposite effect, spawning a thriving grey market.

As a result, more Pakistani workers abroad choose to send money through unofficial means. The sharp decline in formal remittances is another indication of this tendency. Analysts estimate that because of the fictitious difference between official and unofficial rates, the country loses $150–200 million in monthly flows.

The SBP is expected to gradually remove administrative measures when the next IMF tranche and linked bilateral and multilateral inflows start to materialise, mos likely in the first quarter of 2023. The artificial currency control measures with multiple exchange rates appear to be unsustainable, Arif Habib Limited said in a report released on December 22.

The official currency rate is likely to move in the direction of the unofficial rate, closing at 250 and 263, respectively, in June and December of 2023, the report said.

Faisal Mamsa, Chief Executive of Landmark Investment, does not anticipate a big depreciation of the rupee in the upcoming year as flood-related flows will accelerate in the first quarter and the reserve position will gradually improve.

“If we evaluate our recent history, a depreciation from 160/$ to 230/$ didn't really help in curbing demand. This is not only because that demand is inelastic, but also because our import-to-GDP ratio is amongst the lowest in the world,” Mamsa said.

This depreciation does not significantly boost our exports, because of decades of low investment, capacity constraints, poor infrastructure, and a myriad other issues. “So, while depreciation doesn’t help in the case of Pakistan, it does heat up the inflation thermometer, and that’s a double whammy,” he added.

Prior to the general elections set for October 2023, political noise would likely get higher in 2023. Even though Imran Khan, chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), continues to call for early elections, some experts predict a delay of one or two years due to the economic crisis. The currency market sentiments would continue to be impacted by election developments and timing in 2023.