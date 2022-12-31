FBL gets Islamic banking licence

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued an Islamic banking license to Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), making it second-largest full-fledged Islamic bank in the country, a statement said on Friday.

“Conversion of Faysal Bank is first of its kind in the banking history of Pakistan. This is a ground breaking accomplishment, not only for the bank, but also for the country’s Islamic banking industry,” commenting on the occasion, Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan said. Farooq Rahmatullah Khan, FBL board of directors’ chairman, termed the conversion of a conventional bank into an Islamic one a landmark achievement of the team of FBL.

“I have complete faith that Shariah compliance will be our strongest motivator in making this transformation the most successful one as the bank continues on its growth trajectory in the years to come also,” he said.