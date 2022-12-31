FBL gets Islamic banking licence

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued an Islamic banking license to Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), making it second-largest full-fledged Islamic bank in the country, a statement said on Friday.
“Conversion of Faysal Bank is first of its kind in the banking history of Pakistan. This is a ground breaking accomplishment, not only for the bank, but also for the country’s Islamic banking industry,” commenting on the occasion, Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan said. Farooq Rahmatullah Khan, FBL board of directors’ chairman, termed the conversion of a conventional bank into an Islamic one a landmark achievement of the team of FBL.
“I have complete faith that Shariah compliance will be our strongest motivator in making this transformation the most successful one as the bank continues on its growth trajectory in the years to come also,” he said.
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing Asian currencies with a fall of 10.14 percent, its...
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan and Karachi Port Trust have signed an agreement for provision of banking...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday , which will be observed as a...
LAHORE: The Water and Power Development Authority chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Friday to another all-time high price in the...
London: Global dealmaking suffered a record fall during the second half of this year, as rising interest rates and...
Comments