BWHL, SURC announce plant closure, production cuts

KARACHI: Auto parts maker Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL) and Suraj Cotton Mills Limited (SURC), a textile manufacturer, on Friday announced plant closure and production cuts respectively on depressed demand.

“As explained earlier vide our letters dated December 9, 2022, and December 23, 2022, regarding temporary closure of production activities due to a drop in our sales orders from the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) owing to depressed demand of autos. It hereby further informed that closure of production activities of the company shall continue till Friday, January 6, 2023,” BWHL said in its notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Similarly, textile firm SURC said it was no longer feasible to continue with full production in plants due to the worldwide economic recession and low demand.

“Our operational feasibility is further affected by the high cost of doing business. Part of the curtailment of spinning operations is also due to BMR activities in line with our policy of adopting the latest technologies,” it said.

“Keeping in view these factors, the company has decided to curtail production in all its facilities by up to 40 percent,” the company said.

The government moved to curb imports in the face of fast depleting foreign reserves, a declining currency and a widening current account deficit, because of which the rupee has lost over 20 percent of its value this year. This has had a cascading effect on industries that rely on imports to complete finished goods.

Earlier this week, Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd (PSMC) announced closure of its production plant for five days in January, blaming an inventory shortage caused by import restrictions. Last week, Indus Motor Company (IMC) announced a 10-day plant shutdown from December 20 to December 30. Nishat Chunian Limited (NCL), the country’s top textile firm, has also planned a partial shutdown of its operations from next month.