Govt hopeful of $3bn assistance from KSA: minister

ISLAMABAD: Without giving any firm cut-off date for receiving dollar inflows, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said on Thursday that the government was hopeful of receiving $3 billion in assistance from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“We are expecting budgeted external financing in the second half (January-June) period of the current fiscal year, so the country will be better off after getting dollar inflows. We will pay all of our external obligations in the coming months,” Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said while talking to reporters after attending the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

When asked about the difficulties in receiving assistance from KSA, she replied that the process was underway and Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had already indicated that Saudi Arabia was expected to provide $3 billion in assistance. She said that talks with China were also underway and things were in the pipeline to get external financing from all avenues.

She said the talks with IMF were moving in the right direction. The IMF high-ups held virtual talks before starting Christmas and New Year vacation and now they would be holding a meeting with Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on January 9, 2023, in Geneva on the sidelines of Donors Conference. “It will give us more clarity that how much resources are going to be provided by the donors to combat floods and then talks with the IMF would continue.”

She said that Pakistan had come up with the Post Disaster Needs Assessment and now the multilateral creditors were providing loans and repurposing the funds to cope with the flood reconstruction requirements.

“We are expecting that the global community will compensate the victims because of their contribution to environment deterioration,” she added.

Earlier, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue held a meeting under the Chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House.

At the outset, the matter regarding waiving off of outstanding dues of Federal Excise Duty/Sales Tax against industrial undertakings of erstwhile FATA was discussed in detail. Officials of the Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry requested the committee to make recommendations to the federal government to table a bill proposing amendments in the Federal Excise Act, 2005. The also wanted the government to provide a waiver of Federal Excise Duty with retrospective effect to steel and ghee/cooking oil industries located in erstwhile FATA and PATA, direct FBR to allow refund of input tax credit or adjustment thereof against supplies made to tariff areas, make amendment in entry No152 to the Sixth Schedule to Sales Tax Act, 1990 provide an exemption to oil/ ghee and steel industries from tax in electricity bills and to extend exemption in levies administered by the FBR to erstwhile FATA and PATA for further five years.

The chairman of the Senate panel, after due deliberations, directed the officials of Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide an appropriate justification for the demanded exemptions and further discuss the matter with the government.

A detailed discussion was held on the restriction of LCs causing a delay in development and opening of five-star Movenpick Hotel, Islamabad. Minister for State on Finance and Revenue said the government had to impose some restrictions due to tremendous economic stress and the import of non-essential and luxury items was restricted in the best interest of the country.

She further added that this was just a temporary restriction and will be relaxed as the economic and currency situation improved. As 90% of the work is already completed, committee members advised the officials of State Bank and Ministry of Finance and Revenue to consider the specific import requests and work for mitigation of problems faced by businessmen in this regard.