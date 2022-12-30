Foreign Ministry sees 2022 as active year for Pak diplomacy

ISLAMABAD: As the year 2022 came to an end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sees it as an active year for Pakistan’s diplomacy.

“Our diplomatic efforts were aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s international profile and revitalising our external relations in protecting Pakistan’s interests. There was a revival and rejuvenation of political and sectoral dialogues with all partners through high-level engagements, which allowed institutionalisation of relationships,” said the spokeswoman at the year’s last presser.

While there were some highs in Pakistan’s foreign policy, 2022 will be remembered by the Ministry when it’s own Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of PTI, let down his own Office; in a false narrative (later recalled) blamed the United States for the now famous ciphergate conspiracy, which saw an honourable former ambassador to Washington, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, a Grade 22 officer, being made a scapegoat. The former foreign secretary, Sohail Mehmood, too was dragged in by Qureshi.

Under Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the ambassador was vindicated and promoted as the Foreign Secretary. However, two outstanding achievements of the Foreign Office were the results of its diplomatic efforts in multilateral settings, the most important of which was Pakistan’s success in coming out of the FATF Grey List in October 2022.

Minister of State Ms Hina Rabbani Khar led Pakistan’s team to different FATF conferences, which eventually saw Pakistan being white listed.

Pakistan was removed from the FATF Grey List after 52 months of rigorous scrutiny. Pakistan’s removal from the Grey List marked completion of two very challenging and complicated action plans and a high degree of effectiveness of our Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime, which is irreversible and robust.

Climate Change, says the Foreign Office, has become a key pillar of our foreign policy which has been reflected in our bilateral and multilateral engagements. This was translated into an important achievement i.e. establishment of Fund for Loss and Damage at COP27 for developing countries where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with Ministry of Climate Change, under another capable woman, Ms Sherry Rehman saw the unprecedented acceptance of compensation for climate-affected developing countries.

Pakistan, as the chair of G-77, and China took the lead position in the negotiations on behalf of the developing countries.

The visits of UN Secretary-General, Secretary General of OIC, Secretary General of SCO and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to Pakistan also contributed to enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and these organizations.

However, a low in bilateral relations with Afghanistan continues and Pakistan Head of Mission in Kabul, who was recalled for consultations, remains here and has not returned. “Pakistan has consistently expressed its desire to see a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan. We wish that Afghanistan emerges as a trade and energy-connectivity conduit to our region. Since 15th August 2021, Pakistan has pursued continuous and practical engagement with the Afghan interim government,” said the spokeswoman.

However, last week Pakistan expressed its disappointment at the recent decisions taken by the Afghan interim government about women education and participation in public life in Afghanistan. The first high-level visit to Kabul this year was that of National Security Adviser in January. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines of SCO-CFM held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in July. In November, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, undertook a day-long visit to Kabul where she held meetings with foreign minister, deputy prime minister and minister of commerce and industry of Afghanistan.

As a firm adherent of a regional approach to the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan participated in meetings and mechanisms aimed at promoting peace in Afghanistan, including Meetings of the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan as well as Troika Plus in March in China. Pakistan also participated in the Moscow Format talks held in Moscow on 16th November.

“We have had some incidents on the border with Afghanistan. Our Head of Mission in Kabul was attacked on 2nd December 2022. We have increased the security of our diplomats and missions in Afghanistan. Mr Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani is in Pakistan for consultations. We are engaged with Afghan authorities on issues related to security and border management. Afghanistan has given certain assurances and we hope the promises made will be honoured,” added the spokeswoman.

Pakistan and the European Union launched a Dialogue on Migration and Mobility, which would open avenues for legal migration from Pakistan to the EU member countries. Pakistan is also engaged in discussions with the European Union on extension of GSP Plus Programme and on green partnerships for climate change.

Unlike the time when the PTI government had seen a low in bilateral relations with Washington, the Foreign Office now sees a positive momentum in relations with the United States, especially with the visits of Foreign Minister of Pakistan in September and December. A Senate-confirmed ambassador was appointed by the United States to Pakistan after four years.

“The United States agreed to our long-standing request for provision of military hardware. We are confident that de-hyphenation of relations would further contribute to strengthening of our bilateral relations,” said the spokeswoman.

As the Chair of OIC, Pakistan also played a lead role in unanimous proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly of 15th March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Notwithstanding the prevailing tensions with India, the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003, reaffirmed in February 2021, was upheld at the Line of Control in the interest of regional peace.

As a humanitarian gesture, Pakistan allowed India to transport consignments of wheat for the people of Afghanistan. In addition to the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan facilitated visit of Indian pilgrims to different shrines under the Bilateral Protocol of 1974.

But bilateral relations with India further deteriorated in 2022, which also witnessed the incident of firing of an Indian supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9th March, 2022. “The incident revealed technical lapses and systemic loopholes of serious nature in India’s handling of its strategic weapons. The irresponsible Indian action is yet another threat to peace and security of the entire region. Pakistan demonstrated exemplary restraint, which is a testament of its systemic maturity and abiding commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state,” said the Spokeswoman. Pakistan has made it clear to Delhi that bilateral relations cannot fully normalise until the resolution of outstanding disputes, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “A Hindutva inspired nationalist government continues to act as a regional bully and create hurdles in development of normal bilateral relations. Its suppression of minorities and the people of IIOJ&K is a matter of great concern for Pakistan,” added the spokeswoman.

During 2022, Pakistan invited the international community’s attention towards the Indian involvement in terrorism directed against Pakistan. In that connection, it recently released a dossier on the Indian involvement in the Lahore attack in June last year.

Responding to advisories from foreign missions to their citizens in Pakistan after the last failed terror attack in Islamabad, the spokeswomen responded, “I would like to say that our law enforcement authorities are fully capable of and prepared to ensure safety and security of all nationals of Pakistan and foreign nationals in Pakistan. We attach highest importance to the safety and security of all foreign diplomatic missions in Islamabad, and have assured them of our full support and cooperation. In this context, we have briefed the diplomatic missions as well. It is important to recognise that there are individuals who want to disturb peace in Pakistan, and those individuals would be strictly dealt with by our law enforcement authorities. Lastly I would like to add that no specific information has been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by any of these embassies.”