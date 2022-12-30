Circular debt in gas sector stands at Rs1,640bn

ISLAMABAD: The government has estimated that the monster of circular debt (CD) in the gas sector stands at Rs1,640 billion out of which over Rs534 billion could be recovered through dividends of gas sector giants.

Top official sources confirmed to The News on Thursday that the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Ashfq Yousuf Tola was calculating the outstanding amounts of different players against each other. So far, it is estimated that the total volume of circular debt has crossed the Rs1,600 billion mark and now stood at Rs1,640 billion. But one part of the CD could be cleared with the help of dividends, in the range of Rs534 to Rs578 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in energy sector at the Finance Division on Thursday. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, secretary finance and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting.

The committee constituted for the settlement of circular debt in gas sector briefed on the issue and presented proposals to offset the burden. The finance minister emphasised the priority of the government to address the issue of energy sector, including circular debt to bring financial sustainability of the sector and economic growth of the country. He further directed the committee to finalise report within three working days to settle the issue of circular debt in gas sector. The government had earlier constituted a committee, convened by Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, for the settlement of circular debt in gas sector.