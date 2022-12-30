ITT ministry seeks Rs61.3bn to run new schemes

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (ITT) has asked the Finance Ministry to release stuck-up funds of Universal Service Funds (USF) to the tune of Rs 61.3 billion and warned that if funds are not returned, the execution of new schemes may face a halt.

The Ministry of Finance borrowed Rs 67 billion of USF in 2013-14 to clear the monster of the circular debt out of which Rs 5.8 billion were returned to USF in 2016. However, the remaining amount of USF got stuck for the last several years and never returned to the USF and Ministry of IT despite writing several reminders.

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque told reporters on Thursday that the ministry wrote four to six letters to the Ministry of Finance requesting to release the funds of Rs 61.3 billion. “We have given the option to the Ministry of Finance to return the funds in the shape of reasonable instalments” he added.

He said that the government launched 25 projects worth Rs35 billion under the USF to expand the footprints of telecom services in the under-served and un-served areas. On the other hand, the telecom operators argued that in the wake of the dollar liquidity crunch, the LCs were not being opened up for machinery and equipment of the telecom sector, which had become a major stumbling block for the execution of projects under USF in far-flung areas of Pakistan.

The minister said that it was also under consideration to provide fiscal space to telecom operators including suspending USF and Ignite contribution or minimising it by one per cent from the existing 2 per cent provided that the Ministry of Finance released funds in instalments in future.

The minister said that the government was making all-out efforts to launch 5G in at least for major cities by June 2023 as other countries were moving towards 5.5 G and 6G and in case of failure, the country would be bypassed in achieving this milestone of the latest technology.

He said that the government would appoint a new chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on merit to provide a business-friendly environment to make the 5G a success. “If we can’t make the spectrum free, the price should be reduced,” he added.

The ministry requested an additional Rs790 million grant for the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), a five per cent cash award for the IT sector, and a special award of one per cent of total IT exports for the PSEB.

The federal minister termed 2022 a success for IT and Telecom and stated that IT exports stood at $2.39 billion in the outgoing year’s first 11 months (January-November) compared to $2.19 billion in 2021.

The minister said for the first time the country started exports of mobile handsets, besides, known brands including Samsung, and Nokia started mobile handset manufacturing in the country. He said investment in the telecom sector increased by 6.6 per cent while reaching Rs694 billion.

He concluded with the hope that 2023 would be full of success for the IT and Telecom sector envisaging growth in exports, 5G auction and speedy completion of connectivity-related projects in the country.