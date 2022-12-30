Commitment to zero carbon emission pledged

Islamabad: Lawmakers, trade partners and government functionaries pledged to work for zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The pledge came during a function at the Islamabad Club, where Senators Faisal Saleem and Sitara Ayaz were the chief guests. Both lawmakers appreciated the Virgin Atlantic for commencing operations during the COVID-19 times and maintaining flights all through the pandemic. They appreciated the sustainability programme of the airway saying it reduced its carbon emissions by more than 23 per cent since 2008 and was looking to go net zero by 2050. Haider Jawaid, national sales manager of Virgin Atlantic, thanked the customers and trade partners for showing confidence in the airline's product and services. He also read out a message of country manager Alex McEwan.