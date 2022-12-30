All parties resent LB polls postponement

Islamabad: A large majority of contesting candidates belonging to PDM, PTI, PPP, JI and TLP were likely to protest against the decision of the Election Commission to postpone the local elections. Soon after the announcement, teams of Pattan Development Organisation phoned randomly selected 25 candidates of various parties. Even nominees of PMLN and PPP openly expressed their resentment against their parties. Everyone interviewed said the government had caused serious financial damage to them as they had already spent lots of money on the campaign. When they were asked what they would do to express their anger, every nominee of the ruling parties said they would protest with the party leadership and hold protest meetings. Some of the PTI candidates said they would challenge the decision and hold protest demonstration. Some candidates of Jamat-i-Islami also agreed with the position of PTI candidates.

The respondents (candidates) belonged to UCs 75, 76, 78, 97 & 101. In total 25 candidates of PTI, PMLN, PPP and JI were interviewed. A majority showed a complete distrust in the EC decision. This is the murder of citizens democratic rights and prevalence of poor governance,” a PPP nominee said. Almost all said that they had spent a lot of resources and finances for these elections. A JI candidate said that Islamabad is becoming like Karachi. The candidates of PPP said “they would hold protest demonstrations.

Two candidates of PMLN said we strongly condemn and oppose the decision of our party because most of the party leaders do not want the local level leadership to reach the provincial and national level. All candidates indicated to prepare a plan of action after consulting the local leadership to react against this decision, while PTI decided to immediately protest against this decision and challenge it in court. It appears from the snap opinion poll that the arbitrary decision of bulldozing the amendments in the Local Government Act 2015 paved the way for the postponement.