Rain adds to chill

LAHORE: Continuous light rain brought down mercury further in the provincial capital here on Thursday while Met officials predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.
The rain, which started on Thursday morning continued till night and kept the district administration and officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on their toes to clear the rainwater. More rain/snow over the mountains was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas while dense foggy conditions were likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 4.8°C and maximum was 16°C.
KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a prominent leader of the Jamaat-e-Ishaat Tauheed wa Sunnah in broad-daylight in...
PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Pakistan Red Crescent...
PESHAWAR: As many as 175 children died of pneumonia in the three major hospitals of the provincial metropolis within...
SUKKUR: GDA MPAs Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar and Haji Khan Mahar were granted a protective bail...
PESHAWAR: The United States has long been Pakistan’s largest export market – importing more than $5 billion...
PESHAWAR: Seven policemen sacrificed their lives while protecting the polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Comments