Rain adds to chill

LAHORE: Continuous light rain brought down mercury further in the provincial capital here on Thursday while Met officials predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain, which started on Thursday morning continued till night and kept the district administration and officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on their toes to clear the rainwater. More rain/snow over the mountains was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas while dense foggy conditions were likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -11°C while in Lahore it was 4.8°C and maximum was 16°C.