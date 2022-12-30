Punjab governor signs three bills

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman accorded his assent and signed three bills in public interest. After the approval by the governor, these three bills will be called Acts and will come into force immediately.

The assented bills include: The Khatamun-Nabiyyeen University, Lahore Bill 2022, The Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Bill 2022, and The University of Gujrat (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Furthermore, the governor as chancellor approved various summaries. He approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Amjad Department of Electronics Engineering as Dean of Engineering Faculty of Islamia University Bahawalpur for three years or till his superannuation, whichever is earlier. The governor has appointed Shahid Javed of Government College University Faisalabad as Controller of Examination (BS 20) for three years, on contract basis (not extendable).

The governor has nominated Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr Rubina Farooq as Syndicate Member of Sargodha University for three years or till the completion of her tenure as Vice Chancellor, whichever is earlier. He also approved the appointment of Prof Dr Malik Ghulam Bahlol as Dean, Faculty of Education, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi for three years or till his superannuation, whichever is earlier.