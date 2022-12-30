Williamson was too good, admits Abrar Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan’s emerging leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is very impressed with the way New Zealand’s experienced batsman Kane Williamson played against him and other bowlers during his fine double century on the fourth day of the first Test here at National Stadium on Thursday.

“I have also bowled against Joe Root and other players but the way Williamson was playing he seemed to me an extraordinary player. He even would took singles off your good balls and I think he is a very skilled player,” Abrar told a post-day news conference.

Williamson hit a solid 200 not out to enable New Zealand post 612-9 declared in response to Pakistan’s first innings total of 438 all out.

Abrar said they did try their best to take wickets but sometimes they were also remained unlucky.

“We were trying to take wickets. I will not talk about the nature of the wicket but I think we should have taken the wickets,” said Abrar who finished the innings with 5-205 in 67.5 overs. “We also remained unlucky as some sweeps fell just short of the fielders,” Abrar said.

Asked mystery deliveries were not seen from him in this Test so far Abrar said that a slight assistance from the wicket is also necessary for the spinners.

“If you have little bit support from the wicket then you can do. I also discussed it with the video analyst and he told me that the ball is pitching at the right area but as there is no assistance from the track so it is easily manageable,” Abrar said. “Yes, I am working hard on my bowling and will show you some new things in future,” he said.