Shabbir emerges as joint leader in CNS Open

KARACHI: The UMA CNS Open is one of the most prestigious and lucrative tournaments on the national circuit.

And it almost always brings the best out of the top professionals of the country especially Shabbir Iqbal, the Pakistan No.1.

Shabbir had been experiencing a lean patch in his form in the lead up to this tournament but on Thursday here at the Karachi Golf Club.

The Islamabad golfer fired an impressive round of three-under par 69 to share the lead after the opening round of the championship.

He is joined by the quartet of Hamza Amin, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Zahoor and Muhammad Munir at the top of the leader-board.

They are followed by Amjad Yousuf at 70. Lahore’s Muhammad Saqib and Muhammad Shehzad are just one stroke behind Amjad at 71.

The eight of them were the only professionals to play sub-par rounds on the opening day of the four-day championship.