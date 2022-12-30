New Zealand smell blood as Pakistan look to save first Test

KARACHI: Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten 200 – his fifth double ton in Tests – to effectively bat Pakistan out of the first Test here at the National Stadium.

New Zealand’s spin twins Michael Bracewell and Ish Joshi then took a wicket apiece on the evening of the fourth day to leave Pakistan in survival mode at 77-2, still trailing New Zealand by 97 runs.

Having lost opener Abdullah Shafique (17) and Shan Masood (10) after conceding a first innings lead of 174, Pakistan are facing a somewhat tricky situation as they will need to survive a seemingly tough final day to save this match. Opener Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten at 45 along with night-watchman Nauman Ali at 4.

The National Stadium wicket hasn’t been very supportive to the bowlers on the first four days of this Test match and it’s unlikely to pose too many troubles to the batters on the final day either. But considering Pakistan’s recent track record of middle-order collapses, New Zealand must be fancying their chanced of drawing first blood and taking an unassailable lead in this two-Test series.

Pakistan have already lost four consecutive Tests on home soil that include a 3-0 whitewash against England earlier this month. They will need to dig deep to avoid the embarrassment of a fifth straight loss here tomorrow.

Imam, who is well set, will need to play a big knock. But the key for Pakistan would be their star batter Babar Azam. Despite being in the runs in the disastrous series against England, the Pakistan captain has failed to swing the result in his team’s favour. He can redeem himself by saving this Test.

Pakistan’s batters should take a leaf out of Williamson’s book. The former Blackcaps captain was struggling for runs especially abroad in the lead up to this series, New Zealand’s first in Pakistan since 2002. In his last eight Tests abroad since the start of 2019, Williamson had scored just 233 at an average of 15.53 with a best of 48.

But he was in sublime form here at the National Stadium, playing a classical Test knock that was punctuated with a series of sweetly-timed strokes. His 200 was the prime reason why New Zealand were able to take a sizeable lead by amassing 612-9.

Williamson reached 200 with a single off spinner Abrar Ahmed, batting for ten hours and striking 21 boundaries and a six in an innings which saw him overturn two leg-before decisions on 13 and 116.

He also survived two stumpings off spinner Nauman on 15 and 21.

Resuming on 440-6, Williamson and Sodhi defied Pakistan´s bowling in the first session as the pair took the total to 595 before their seventh wicket stand was broken.

Sodhi was caught off Ahmed for 65 to better his previous best, also against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Tim Southee and Neil Wagner fell without scoring as New Zealand lost three wickets in the space of two runs, but last-man Ajaz Patel held his ground to help Williamson reach the milestone.

Abrar finished with 5-205 -- his second five-wicket haul -- while Nauman Ali took 3-185.

Pakistan started positively but then lost two wickets within a span of 24 runs.

Abdullah Shafique was the first wicket to fall as he played an injudicious lofted shot off spinner Michael Bracewell, and was caught at mid-on for 17. Then Shan Masood was adjudged leg before off Ish Sodhi for 10 before Haq and Nauman saw off the day.

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st innings 438

New Zealand 1st innings

Latham c sub (Ghulam) b Ahmed 113

Conway lbw b Nauman 92

Williamson not out 200

Nicholls b Nauman 22

Mitchell c Sarfaraz b Ahmed 42

Blundell lbw b Wasim 47

Bracewell c Wasim b Ahmed 5

Sodhi c Azam b Ahmed 65

Southee c Masood b Nauman 0

Wagner c Salman b Ahmed 0

Patel not out 0

Extras: (b7, lb11, nb1, w2, penalty 5) 26

Total: 194.5 overs 612/9d

Fall of wickets: 1-183, 2-231, 3-272, 4-337, 5-427, 6-436, 7-595, 8-596, 9-597

Bowling: Hamza 26-3-83-0, Wasim 34-6-105-1, Ahmed 67.5-8-205-5, Nauman 63-5-185-3, Azam 4-1-11-0

Pakistan 2nd innings

Shafique c sub (Phillips) b Bracewell 17

Imam not out 45

Masood lbw b Sodhi 10

Ali not out 4

Extras: (nb1) 1

Total:31 overs 77

Did to bat: Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-71

Bowling: Southee 6-3-8-0, Patel 9-1-29-0, Bracewell 9-1-23-1, Sodhi 7-1-17-1

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar