Putin, Xi to speak via video-link today

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks by video link with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday, the Kremlin said, as Russia seeks to bolster ties with Beijing. “It will be very important to exchange views on the most acute regional problems, which are both those that are closer to us, to Russia.
New Delhi: Indian authorities on Thursday halted production at a pharmaceutical company under investigation for a...
Tehran: Iran´s army begins Thursday military exercises in strategic southern regions east of the Strait of Hormuz,...
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday welcomed the first Russian travellers aboard a new flight service that was launched...
San Salvador: Salvadoran authorities arrested on Thursday the mayor of Soyapango, a city currently besieged by the...
Beijing: The United States has joined a growing number of countries in imposing restrictions on visitors from China...
Algiers: A prominent Algerian journalist was remanded in custody under a state security law, news outlets he directs...
Comments