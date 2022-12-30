 
Algerian journalist

By AFP
December 30, 2022

Algiers: A prominent Algerian journalist was remanded in custody under a state security law, news outlets he directs reported on Thursday. “Journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who was arrested on Friday night... has been placed in pretrial detention” by an investigating judge in Algiers, news website Maghreb Emergent said.

