Elephant gores handler to death

Kuala Lumpur: A pygmy elephant gored its handler to death at a wildlife park in Malaysia´s eastern Sabah state in a Christmas Day tragedy, conservation officials said Thursday.
Joe Fred Lansou, 49, was treating an injured calf when another captive adult elephant suddenly “tusked him very badly” in the chest and abdomen, Sabah Wildlife director Augustine Tuuga told AFP. “He died at the scene,” Tuuga added.
