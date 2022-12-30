Portugal ministers resign

Lisbon: The Portuguese government lost two more ministers on Thursday, two days after another was forced to resign amid a growing controversy over a 500,000-euro ($533,000) severance package from state-owned airline TAP.
The opposition has asked for an urgent explanation from the government about the payment junior finance minister Alexandra Reis received from TAP when she left its board in February before the end of her contract. The debt-ridden carrier is undergoing a restructuring that has led to redundancies and pay cuts for many employees.
On Thursday, two days after Reis was forced out of office, infrastructure minister Pedro Nunes Santos and his deputy Hugo Santos Mendes announced they were stepping down. Santos, whose department is responsible for TAP, said he was resigning because of “public perception” of the issue and was “taking political responsibility”.
