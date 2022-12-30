Three charged over ‘racist’ fight in S Africa

Johannesburg: A white South African man charged with attempted murder for alleged involvement in an altercation with two black teenagers was released on bail on Thursday, in a racially charged case that has shocked the nation.

A video taken on Christmas Day showed three middle-aged white men struggling with two boys in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the central city of Bloemfontein and trying to strangle, slap them or dunk their heads underwater. The violence allegedly broke out after the men stopped the cousins from using the pool, saying it was reserved for resort clients.