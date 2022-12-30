Governor lauds journalists’ role for peace in ex-Fata

LANDIKOTAL: Praising the efforts and sacrifices of journalists for the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday said that tribal journalists had played an important role in peacebuilding and development of the erstwhile Fata during the past two decades.

Haji Ghulam Ali was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Tribal Union of Journalists (NMDs) interim council at the Governor’s House.

He said a number of tribal journalists had lost their lives and many others were wounded in the line of duty in the tribal districts. He said the sacrifices rendered by tribal folks for peace would not go to waste.

“Journalists are the key stakeholder of the society and they should also highlight the importance of newly merged districts as there are billions of dollars worth of minerals in the mountains of ex-Fata that need to be explored in order to change the lives of 10 million tribal people,” he said.

The governor said that he would take up the journalists’ issues with the federal government. He pledged to arrange seminars and training for tribal journalists to build their capacity like the rest of journalists in Pakistan.

The interim TUJ council’s chairman Qazi Fazlullah thanked the governor and said that gone were the days when doors of the Governor House were closed for tribal journalists.

He said their union was of the martyr journalists who did not compromise on the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan and lost lives for the sake of the country. He said that 13 journalists had been martyred and numerous wounded in the war on terror. He said more than a hundred journalists from ex-Fata have left their hometowns due to life threats.

“We are reviving the journalists’ union after 10 years and will raise our voice at every floor for our rights,” said Qazi Fazlullah.

He said the government and organisations working for journalists’ rights should come forward and help out tribal journalists.

Qazi Fazlullah said that even today tribal journalists were in danger due to unrest in their areas.

Qazi Fazlullah demanded the governor to provide modern equipment to all press clubs in the newly merged districts and construct the long-awaited press club in Landikotal.