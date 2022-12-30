93 terrorists killed, 123 arrested in Bannu region in 2022: official

LAKKI MARWAT: At least 123 terrorists, nine among them having a head money, were arrested and 93 were killed in encounters by police in Bannu region during the outgoing year, police said on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, in a statement, said that a number of terror acts and crime incidents were prevented in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts through proactive policing.

“The approach also helped to maintain law and order situation, promote peace and curb crimes in the region,” he maintained.

He said that in the outgoing year, police also captured five kidnappers and 20 extortionists who were involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money.

He said that 28 policemen laid down their lives in the line of duty while 22 were wounded in different operations against terrorists and wanted outlaws.

The regional police chief said that along with dismantling terrorist groups and eliminating several important militants’ commanders, the counter terrorism department personnel seized 14 hand grenades, a suicide jacket and a heavy machine gun, 12 pistols, 4 rifles, 31 sub-machine guns, 3 rocket propelled grenade (RPG) launchers along with as many shells during separate actions against militants.

Highlighting the role of Ababeel force in curbing street crimes, Ashfaq said that the force personnel equipped with modern weapons and ICT tools checked 200 vehicles and 250 bikes, besides they held 165 persons for their involvement in street crimes and wheelie on roads.